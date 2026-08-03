Shell (LON:SHEL) Given "Buy" Rating at Berenberg Bank

Shell (LON:SHEL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 4,000 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.09% from the stock's current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Shell to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered Shell from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 3,775.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Shell
Shell Stock Down 0.7%
SHEL opened at GBX 3,358.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,124.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,132.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £186.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.43. Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,553.77 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,758.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Key Headlines Impacting Shell
Here are the key news stories impacting Shell this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Record-level quarterly profitability: Shell reported about $9.8 billion in quarterly profit, more than double the year-earlier result and its strongest performance in four years. Higher oil and gas prices, attributed in part to Middle East-related supply concerns, were the key earnings catalyst. Shell profits more than double after jump in oil and gas prices
- Positive Sentiment: Large buyback program launched: Shell announced approximately $3 billion of new share repurchases, alongside $1.232 billion of previously authorized buybacks. Ongoing purchases and cancellation of shares should support per-share earnings and signal management confidence in the company’s valuation. Shell announces commencement of a share buyback programme
- Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns maintained: The board declared a second-quarter interim dividend of $0.3906 per ordinary share, reinforcing Shell’s capital-return appeal. Shell plc Second Quarter 2026 Interim Dividend
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Jefferies reaffirmed its “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 price target, suggesting continued confidence in Shell’s earnings and capital-allocation outlook. Broker views
- Neutral Sentiment: Portfolio reshaping: Shell agreed to sell its interest in Chevron’s Aphrodite gas project for approximately $720 million. The deal supports disciplined divestment and cash generation, though it also reduces Shell’s exposure to a potentially valuable gas development. Shell sells out of Chevron’s Aphrodite project
- Negative Sentiment: Reputational and legal risk: An Amnesty report alleges Shell documents show involvement in Nigerian oil-spill failures. The claims could renew scrutiny of environmental liabilities and potentially weigh on the company’s reputation. Amnesty report reveals Shell documents confirm complicity in Nigerian oil spills
About Shell
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Shell is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies. Shell's strategy is to deliver more value with less emissions as we work to become a net-zero emissions business by 2050.
As we navigate the energy transition through the next decade, we will leverage our global footprint, the trust in our brand, and our innovation and technology capabilities to be the energy company that customers and countries choose to be their partner. We are positioning Shell to become the investment case and partner of choice through the energy transition.
Further Reading
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