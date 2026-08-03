Go Pro
→ Buy this stock today (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)tc pixel

Shell (LON:SHEL) Given "Buy" Rating at Berenberg Bank

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Shell logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Berenberg Bank reaffirmed its “buy” rating on Shell and set a GBX 4,000 price target, implying approximately 19.1% upside from the current price.
  • Analyst sentiment is generally positive: Shell has six Buy and six Hold ratings, resulting in a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average target price of GBX 3,775.
  • Shell shares opened at GBX 3,358.78, with the company valued at approximately £186.15 billion and trading near the upper end of its 52-week range.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Shell.

Shell (LON:SHEL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 4,000 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.09% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Shell to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered Shell from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 3,775.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Shell

Shell Stock Down 0.7%

SHEL opened at GBX 3,358.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,124.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,132.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £186.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.43. Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,553.77 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,758.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Key Headlines Impacting Shell

Here are the key news stories impacting Shell this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Record-level quarterly profitability: Shell reported about $9.8 billion in quarterly profit, more than double the year-earlier result and its strongest performance in four years. Higher oil and gas prices, attributed in part to Middle East-related supply concerns, were the key earnings catalyst. Shell profits more than double after jump in oil and gas prices
  • Positive Sentiment: Large buyback program launched: Shell announced approximately $3 billion of new share repurchases, alongside $1.232 billion of previously authorized buybacks. Ongoing purchases and cancellation of shares should support per-share earnings and signal management confidence in the company’s valuation. Shell announces commencement of a share buyback programme
  • Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns maintained: The board declared a second-quarter interim dividend of $0.3906 per ordinary share, reinforcing Shell’s capital-return appeal. Shell plc Second Quarter 2026 Interim Dividend
  • Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Jefferies reaffirmed its “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 price target, suggesting continued confidence in Shell’s earnings and capital-allocation outlook. Broker views
  • Neutral Sentiment: Portfolio reshaping: Shell agreed to sell its interest in Chevron’s Aphrodite gas project for approximately $720 million. The deal supports disciplined divestment and cash generation, though it also reduces Shell’s exposure to a potentially valuable gas development. Shell sells out of Chevron’s Aphrodite project
  • Negative Sentiment: Reputational and legal risk: An Amnesty report alleges Shell documents show involvement in Nigerian oil-spill failures. The claims could renew scrutiny of environmental liabilities and potentially weigh on the company’s reputation. Amnesty report reveals Shell documents confirm complicity in Nigerian oil spills

About Shell

(Get Free Report)

Shell is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies. Shell's strategy is to deliver more value with less emissions as we work to become a net-zero emissions business by 2050. As we navigate the energy transition through the next decade, we will leverage our global footprint, the trust in our brand, and our innovation and technology capabilities to be the energy company that customers and countries choose to be their partner. We are positioning Shell to become the investment case and partner of choice through the energy transition.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Shell (LON:SHEL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Shell Right Now?

Before you consider Shell, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Shell wasn't on the list.

While Shell currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout Cover
The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout

The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
From Altimetry (Ad)
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines