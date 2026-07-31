Shell Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Shell NYSE: SHEL reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $9.8 billion and more than $21 billion in cash flow from operations, as strong operational execution and LNG trading helped offset lost volumes from Qatar amid Middle East disruptions.

Chief Executive Officer Wael Sawan said the company delivered “very strong results” across its portfolio, citing record refinery utilization, higher upstream production in Brazil, improved chemicals performance and progress on structural cost reductions. Chief Financial Officer Sinead Gorman said Shell reduced net debt to about $42 billion during the quarter, or $12 billion excluding leases, while maintaining its 2026 cash capital-expenditure outlook of $24 billion to $26 billion.

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Operational performance supports results

Shell said its integrated gas business was supported by production from across its global portfolio despite lost Qatari LNG volumes. Sawan highlighted the LNG Canada joint venture, which reached full capacity during the quarter after shipping its first cargo a year earlier. The facility has now delivered more than 100 cargoes, he said.

Gorman said Shell increased supplies from Nigeria, Trinidad and LNG Canada while also sourcing nearly record third-party volumes to manage the reduction in Middle East supply. The company was also able to redirect cargoes to customers affected by the disruption, she said.

Shell’s refining operations reached a record 102% utilization during a period of high margins. Sawan said the company shifted production toward middle distillates, including jet fuel, in response to market conditions. He described Shell’s trading and optimization operations as closely integrated with refinery operations, including decisions on feedstock sourcing and product placement.

The company’s Pennsylvania petrochemicals complex delivered its best performance to date, while Gorman said the chemicals segment generated positive free cash flow and recorded its best quarterly result in more than five years. She attributed the improvement primarily to cost reductions and operating performance, alongside a more favorable margin environment.

For the third quarter, Gorman said refining margins remained positive, although chemicals spreads were beginning to soften. She also said Shell expects lower trading-related benefits in downstream operations amid reduced volatility and said the lubricants business faces challenges from reduced volumes from Pearl GTL.

Capital returns, costs and portfolio changes

Shell announced a new $3 billion share-buyback program, which it expects to complete by its third-quarter results announcement in October. The company also plans to complete the remaining portion of a prior repurchase program that had been halted because of regulatory restrictions related to the ARC Resources transaction.

Gorman reiterated Shell’s commitment to distribute 40% to 50% of cash flow from operations to shareholders through the cycle. She said the mix between dividends and buybacks would continue to be assessed quarter by quarter, based on macroeconomic conditions, capital expenditure needs, balance-sheet considerations and the value of repurchasing shares.

Shell has delivered $700 million of structural cost reductions so far in 2026 and nearly $6 billion in portfolio-related savings since 2022, according to Sawan. The company is targeting $5 billion to $7 billion in structural cost reductions and is working toward the upper end of that range, he said.

The company continued to reshape its portfolio during the quarter. Shell agreed to sell its non-operated interest in the Na Kika asset in the Gulf of Mexico; completed the sale of its U.S. Jiffy Lube network; announced plans to divest South African mobility sites; and announced the divestment of Sprng Energy in India.

Gorman said these moves reflect an asset-by-asset capital-allocation approach, with proceeds being redirected toward areas where Shell sees stronger returns. She said the company’s divestment program would more than offset the cash impact of the ARC transaction.

ARC deal and project pipeline

Shell said ARC Resources shareholders had provided overwhelming support for Shell’s acquisition of the Canadian producer, with the deal awaiting final regulatory approval under the Investment Canada Act. Gorman said Shell expects the transaction to close in the third quarter, subject to that approval.

Sawan said the transaction is expected to lift Shell’s expected production growth to 2030 to about 4% annually from roughly 1% annually compared with 2025. He added that ARC is expected to contribute about $1.5 billion a year of additional free cash flow once completed.

The acquisition also supports Shell’s LNG Canada business. Sawan said Shell had already underwritten LNG Canada Phase 1 using existing Groundbirch acreage, while ARC would provide enough gas to support a potential second phase. He said Shell is targeting a final investment decision on LNG Canada Phase 2 before the end of 2026, subject to partner and other approvals.

Elsewhere, Shell expects it could take final investment decisions on the Bonga South West project in Nigeria in 2027 and on Zabazaba around 2027 or 2028. In Venezuela, Sawan said Shell hopes to reach a final investment decision on the Dragon project in 2027, while the company is developing the 1.7 trillion-cubic-foot Loran Phase One opportunity for a potential tieback to Atlantic LNG in Trinidad and Tobago.

In Namibia, Shell drilled what Sawan called its most promising exploration well to date. He said the well showed strong reservoir and fluid characteristics, including some of the best permeability and porosity encountered in the block. Shell plans to expedite two appraisal wells by the end of 2026, with further updates potentially coming in 2027.

LNG outlook and Middle East assets

Management maintained a positive long-term view on LNG demand, with Sawan reiterating Shell’s outlook for 65% market growth between now and 2050. Shell expects approximately 180 million tonnes of annual new LNG supply to enter the market by 2030, while pointing to demand growth in Southeast Asia, Europe, transportation and power systems.

Gorman said the removal of more than 25 million tonnes of supply from the market due to disruption around the Strait had altered the near-term balance. She said higher prices had allowed volumes to be redirected from Asia toward Europe, where gas storage levels were lower than expected heading into winter.

Regarding its Qatar operations, Sawan said Qatar LNG assets could restart relatively quickly once safe passage, terminal capacity, storage and shipping availability permit exports. He said one Pearl GTL train that was not damaged could restart within weeks, while repairs to a damaged second train are progressing and could allow it to return by the end of the first quarter of 2027, subject to export conditions.

About Shell (NYSE:SHEL)

Shell plc NYSE: SHEL is a global integrated energy company that operates across the full oil and gas value chain as well as in developing lower-carbon energy solutions. The company traces its roots to the early 20th century merger of Royal Dutch Petroleum and Shell Transport and Trading, and today it is organized to explore for and produce hydrocarbons, process and refine them, manufacture petrochemicals, and market fuel, lubricants and related products under the Shell brand around the world.

Shell's principal activities include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, integrated gas operations including liquefied natural gas (LNG), and downstream refining, supply and marketing.

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