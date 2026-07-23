Shell (SHEL) Expected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Shell (NYSE:SHEL - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Shell to post earnings of $2.88 per share and revenue of $86.2236 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

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Shell (NYSE:SHEL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $69.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $77.54 billion. Shell had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, analysts expect Shell to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at $87.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell has a 12 month low of $68.63 and a 12 month high of $94.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shell

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 473 shares of the energy company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Shell during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in Shell by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the energy company's stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Shell from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Erste Group Bank restated a "hold" rating on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Shell from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Shell from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Shell from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $100.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SHEL

About Shell

Shell plc NYSE: SHEL is a global integrated energy company that operates across the full oil and gas value chain as well as in developing lower-carbon energy solutions. The company traces its roots to the early 20th century merger of Royal Dutch Petroleum and Shell Transport and Trading, and today it is organized to explore for and produce hydrocarbons, process and refine them, manufacture petrochemicals, and market fuel, lubricants and related products under the Shell brand around the world.

Shell's principal activities include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, integrated gas operations including liquefied natural gas (LNG), and downstream refining, supply and marketing.

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