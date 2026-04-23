Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.45, but opened at $5.9601. Shenzhou International Group shares last traded at $6.0760, with a volume of 1,287 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research raised Shenzhou International Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Shenzhou International Group has an average rating of "Hold".

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Shenzhou International Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87.

About Shenzhou International Group

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited operates as a vertically integrated knitwear manufacturer, providing design, sourcing, knitting, dyeing, cutting and sewing services for major global apparel brands. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, the company has grown from a single factory into one of China’s largest garment producers. Its comprehensive production network encompasses strategic locations throughout eastern and western China, enabling efficient supply chain management and capacity to meet demand across multiple seasons.

The company’s primary offerings include knitted sportswear, casual wear and performance apparel, which it supplies to internationally recognized partners such as Nike, Adidas, Uniqlo and Puma.

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