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Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Shenzhou International Group logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Pre‑market gap down: SHZHY opened at $5.9601 after closing at $6.45 and last traded at $6.0760, reflecting a notable overnight drop.
  • The stock is trading below its 50‑day ($7.03) and 200‑day ($7.87) simple moving averages and changed hands on light volume (1,287 shares), suggesting weak technical momentum and thin trading.
  • Zacks Research raised its rating to a Hold on April 13, and MarketBeat reports the stock's average analyst rating is currently "Hold."
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Shenzhou International Group.

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.45, but opened at $5.9601. Shenzhou International Group shares last traded at $6.0760, with a volume of 1,287 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research raised Shenzhou International Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Shenzhou International Group has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Research Report on SHZHY

Shenzhou International Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87.

About Shenzhou International Group

(Get Free Report)

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited operates as a vertically integrated knitwear manufacturer, providing design, sourcing, knitting, dyeing, cutting and sewing services for major global apparel brands. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, the company has grown from a single factory into one of China’s largest garment producers. Its comprehensive production network encompasses strategic locations throughout eastern and western China, enabling efficient supply chain management and capacity to meet demand across multiple seasons.

The company’s primary offerings include knitted sportswear, casual wear and performance apparel, which it supplies to internationally recognized partners such as Nike, Adidas, Uniqlo and Puma.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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