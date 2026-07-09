Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.2857.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "market perform" rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Shift4 Payments from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

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Shift4 Payments Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $47.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.41. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $34.56 and a 12-month high of $108.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.35.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 2.63%.The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Shift4 Payments's quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Jared Isaacman purchased 195,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.41 per share, for a total transaction of $8,095,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,594,455 shares in the company, valued at $66,026,381.55. The trade was a 13.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the third quarter valued at $77,303,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,338,567 shares of the company's stock valued at $628,215,000 after acquiring an additional 890,990 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 3,048.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 872,453 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,938,000 after acquiring an additional 844,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,635,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,655,485 shares of the company's stock valued at $104,246,000 after purchasing an additional 816,155 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments is a U.S.-based provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, serving merchants across the hospitality, retail, e-commerce, gaming and lodging industries. The company's platform enables businesses to accept in-store, online and mobile payments through a combination of point-of-sale hardware, payment gateway services and back-office software. By centralizing transaction processing and reporting, Shift4 aims to simplify payments, enhance security and streamline operations for its merchant customers.

The company's core offerings include encrypted point-of-sale terminals, cloud-based payment gateways, and developer-friendly APIs for online and mobile checkouts.

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