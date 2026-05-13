Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Major Shareholder Purchases $8,095,655.00 in Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR - Get Free Report) major shareholder Jared Isaacman purchased 195,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.41 per share, with a total value of $8,095,655.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 1,594,455 shares in the company, valued at $66,026,381.55. This trade represents a 13.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jared Isaacman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 12th, Jared Isaacman bought 193,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $7,847,380.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Jared Isaacman purchased 43,827 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,005,085.25.

On Monday, March 2nd, Jared Isaacman acquired 45,693 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.83 per share, with a total value of $2,002,724.19.

On Friday, February 27th, Jared Isaacman bought 159,244 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.15 per share, for a total transaction of $7,030,622.60.

On Thursday, February 26th, Jared Isaacman bought 136,993 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $6,627,721.34.

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Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.95. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.61 and a 12 month high of $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 2.63%.The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at $77,303,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,338,567 shares of the company's stock worth $628,215,000 after buying an additional 890,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3,048.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 872,453 shares of the company's stock worth $54,938,000 after buying an additional 844,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $51,635,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,655,485 shares of the company's stock valued at $104,246,000 after acquiring an additional 816,155 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut Shift4 Payments from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $56.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $71.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shift4 Payments

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments is a U.S.-based provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, serving merchants across the hospitality, retail, e-commerce, gaming and lodging industries. The company's platform enables businesses to accept in-store, online and mobile payments through a combination of point-of-sale hardware, payment gateway services and back-office software. By centralizing transaction processing and reporting, Shift4 aims to simplify payments, enhance security and streamline operations for its merchant customers.

The company's core offerings include encrypted point-of-sale terminals, cloud-based payment gateways, and developer-friendly APIs for online and mobile checkouts.

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