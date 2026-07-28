Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $160.0310 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $140.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.16 million. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Shoals Technologies Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 8.6%

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.84. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.90. The business's fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $8.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dominic Bardos sold 54,449 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $461,727.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 394,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,421.92. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bobbie Lee King, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 98,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,029,736.38. The trade was a 9.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,753,784 shares of the company's stock worth $108,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685,515 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 79.8% during the second quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 6,975,186 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,645,000 after buying an additional 3,095,186 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1,493.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,331,682 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,819,000 after buying an additional 5,934,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,019,109 shares of the company's stock worth $51,162,000 after buying an additional 229,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,877,652 shares of the company's stock worth $49,960,000 after buying an additional 323,831 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHLS. Barclays lifted their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $10.46.

View Our Latest Report on Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc is a leading provider of electrical balance-of-system (BOS) solutions for the solar energy industry. The company designs, engineers and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of products, including junction boxes, combiner boxes, cable assemblies, power distribution units and monitoring systems. These components are critical to interconnecting photovoltaic modules, optimizing energy output and ensuring safe, reliable performance across solar installations.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Portland, Tennessee, Shoals has grown its manufacturing and operations footprint to serve customers around the globe.

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