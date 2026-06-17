Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the forty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty-one have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.1667.

SHOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Shopify from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Shopify from $166.00 to $144.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

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Shopify Price Performance

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $113.23 on Wednesday. Shopify has a 1 year low of $94.00 and a 1 year high of $182.19. The firm's 50-day moving average is $113.77 and its 200 day moving average is $130.80. The stock has a market cap of $146.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.11, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.60.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $998.78. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Shopify

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the software maker's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company's stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

Further Reading

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