Shore Capital Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital Group in a research report issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 350 target price on the stock. Shore Capital Group's target price points to a potential upside of 24.56% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 440 to GBX 450 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 376 price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 420 to GBX 415 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hollywood Bowl Group has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 397.75.

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Hollywood Bowl Group Price Performance

BOWL stock opened at GBX 281 on Friday. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 12 month low of GBX 227.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 312. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 274.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 266.24. The stock has a market cap of £471.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.36.

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported GBX 14.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hollywood Bowl Group had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 12.75%.The company had revenue of £141.54 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hollywood Bowl Group will post 22.5511696 earnings per share for the current year.

Hollywood Bowl Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 1st that allows the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ivan Schofield sold 53,391 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 310, for a total transaction of £165,512.10. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hollywood Bowl Group

Hollywood Bowl Group plc is a leading international leisure operator of ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centres, bringing families and friends together for affordable fun and safe, healthy competition. Our unique purpose-led culture and proven investment-led strategy are enabling us to capitalise on the significant growth opportunities in the markets we operate in, and achieve strong returns on capital invested. We are market leader in the UK and Canada, and one of the largest operators of ten-pin bowling centres in the world.

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