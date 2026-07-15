Go Pro
→ Read now. Do not delete. You’ve been warned. (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Short Interest in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AWF) Decreases By 49.4%

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest in AWF fell sharply in June, dropping 49.4% to 30,335 shares as of June 30 from 60,000 shares on June 15. The fund’s days-to-cover ratio is just 0.1 days, indicating very limited bearish positioning.
  • AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund declared a monthly dividend of $0.0655 per share, payable on July 17 to stockholders of record on July 2. That payment implies an annualized dividend yield of 7.7%.
  • The stock was little changed in trading, edging down $0.01 to $10.18 while volume came in below its average. Over the past year, shares have traded between $9.85 and $11.43.
  • Interested in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund? Here are five stocks we like better.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AWF - Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 30,335 shares, a decrease of 49.4% from the June 15th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,112 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWF. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $113,000.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Down 0.1%

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.18. 253,148 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,652. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund NYSE: AWF is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income, with a secondary objective of capital growth. The fund is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of global fixed-income securities designed to capitalize on opportunities in the high-yield credit market.

The fund primarily invests in a broad array of debt instruments, including corporate high-yield bonds, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, collateralized loan obligations, convertible securities, and other income-oriented instruments.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Right Now?

Before you consider AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund wasn't on the list.

While AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
From Altimetry (Ad)
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
By Thomas Hughes | July 9, 2026
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines