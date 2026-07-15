Short Interest in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AWF) Decreases By 49.4%

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AWF - Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 30,335 shares, a decrease of 49.4% from the June 15th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,112 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWF. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $113,000.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Down 0.1%

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.18. 253,148 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,652. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund NYSE: AWF is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income, with a secondary objective of capital growth. The fund is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of global fixed-income securities designed to capitalize on opportunities in the high-yield credit market.

The fund primarily invests in a broad array of debt instruments, including corporate high-yield bonds, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, collateralized loan obligations, convertible securities, and other income-oriented instruments.

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