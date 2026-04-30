Short Interest in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) Declines By 20.7%

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR - Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,144,969 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the March 31st total of 10,269,677 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,432,748 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

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Antero Resources Stock Performance

NYSE AR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.35. 7,131,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,932,467. The business's 50 day moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day moving average is $35.69. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $45.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. Antero Resources had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Antero Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting Antero Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company reported strong top-line and production growth: quarterly revenue ~ $1.95B (≈+43.8% YoY) and materially higher volumes, which several outlets flagged as a clear operational beat. Press Release / Slide Deck

Company reported strong top-line and production growth: quarterly revenue ~ $1.95B (≈+43.8% YoY) and materially higher volumes, which several outlets flagged as a clear operational beat. Positive Sentiment: Earnings call signaled a “cash‑rich growth” stance and management commentary that reinforced free‑cash‑flow generation and growth optionality — a bullish read for investors focused on returns and balance‑sheet strength. TipRanks: Earnings Call Highlights

Earnings call signaled a “cash‑rich growth” stance and management commentary that reinforced free‑cash‑flow generation and growth optionality — a bullish read for investors focused on returns and balance‑sheet strength. Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded AR from “hold” to “strong‑buy,” adding buy‑side momentum and potentially supporting continued upside. Zacks Upgrade

Zacks upgraded AR from “hold” to “strong‑buy,” adding buy‑side momentum and potentially supporting continued upside. Positive Sentiment: Notable investor interest: Greenlight Capital (David Einhorn) added AR to a 13F list, which can attract attention and flows from value/activist‑focused funds. InsiderMonkey: Einhorn Stake

Notable investor interest: Greenlight Capital (David Einhorn) added AR to a 13F list, which can attract attention and flows from value/activist‑focused funds. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate filings and formal press releases/slide deck were posted (10‑Q and investor materials), providing full disclosure for analysts to update models. PR Newswire: Q1 Results

Corporate filings and formal press releases/slide deck were posted (10‑Q and investor materials), providing full disclosure for analysts to update models. Neutral Sentiment: Antero Midstream released its Q1 results; relevant for consolidated cash flows and midstream economics but not a standalone driver for AR’s E&P share moves. PR Newswire: Antero Midstream Q1

Antero Midstream released its Q1 results; relevant for consolidated cash flows and midstream economics but not a standalone driver for AR’s E&P share moves. Negative Sentiment: Some outlets flagged an EPS “miss” or weaker headline EPS depending on the metric used (Zacks ran pieces noting EPS below certain consensus figures), citing higher costs and lower oil/ethane volumes as drags — a reminder that unit margins and product mix can pressure near‑term earnings. Zacks: Q1 Earnings Miss Coverage

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In other news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $589,950.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 319,122 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,551,068.26. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Hardesty sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 150,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,610,648. This trade represents a 7.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 16,498.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 7.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 590,555 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $23,882,000 after acquiring an additional 43,312 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Antero Resources by 18.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,921 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 701.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 22.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday, February 13th. Roth Mkm reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Antero Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Antero Resources

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company's operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero's portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

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