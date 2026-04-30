Short Interest in Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) Increases By 17.1%

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,203,773 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the March 31st total of 1,881,877 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 500,834 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ASC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Evercore set a $19.00 target price on Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardmore Shipping currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Ardmore Shipping

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,428,218 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $25,715,000 after purchasing an additional 20,009 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 6.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,749,153 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $20,762,000 after purchasing an additional 106,497 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,294 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $15,411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,524 shares during the period. Ticino Wealth acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,647,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 7.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 496,757 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 32,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company's stock.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

NYSE:ASC opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.33. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28. The company has a market capitalization of $726.03 million, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of -0.14.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.00 million.

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Ardmore Shipping's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation is a Bermuda-based provider of seaborne transportation services for refined petroleum products. The company owns and operates a modern fleet of product tankers, including medium-range (MR), long-range 2 (LR2) and Aframax vessels. Ardmore Shipping focuses on the ocean carriage of clean and dirty petroleum products under time charters, bareboat charters and spot voyages, serving a diverse customer base that includes major oil companies and trading houses.

Since its founding in 2005, Ardmore Shipping has grown its fleet through newbuilding contracts, second-hand acquisitions and fleet renewals, aiming to maintain a high quality, fuel-efficient profile.

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