Short Interest in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT) Decreases By 26.9%

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,702,478 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 3,696,960 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,472,969 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company's stock are short sold.

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Atour Lifestyle Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ ATAT opened at $37.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.34. Atour Lifestyle has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $43.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $398.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $397.20 million. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. Analysts forecast that Atour Lifestyle will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATAT shares. CLSA started coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Atour Lifestyle from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Atour Lifestyle from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atour Lifestyle has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Atour Lifestyle

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atour Lifestyle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATAT. OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 8,656,494 shares of the company's stock worth $341,066,000 after purchasing an additional 131,886 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 234.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,428,240 shares of the company's stock worth $135,073,000 after buying an additional 2,402,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,406,470 shares of the company's stock worth $134,215,000 after buying an additional 626,755 shares during the period. WFM ASIA BVI Ltd grew its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. WFM ASIA BVI Ltd now owns 3,155,425 shares of the company's stock valued at $124,324,000 after buying an additional 2,045,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,717,894 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company's stock.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Co, Ltd. operates as a hospitality and lifestyle company offering a range of lodging and accommodation services in China. The company's core business includes the development, operation and management of boutique hotels and serviced apartments under its Atour Hotel and Ankora brands. These properties cater primarily to the mid- to upscale segment, delivering a blend of comfort, design-focused interiors and localized services tailored to both business and leisure travelers.

In addition to room offerings, Atour Lifestyle provides a suite of ancillary services designed to enhance guest experiences.

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