Short Interest in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Expands By 69.6%

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 44,831 shares, an increase of 69.6% from the June 30th total of 26,441 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,279 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 3,439.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 247,897 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 240,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,490,043 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $16,539,000 after buying an additional 230,972 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $2,210,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,686 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 168,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,349,000. Institutional investors own 20.38% of the company's stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of MUA stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.79. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $11.79.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc NYSE: MUA is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income tax. Managed by BlackRock, one of the world's leading investment managers, the fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal debt obligations. Its holdings typically include general obligation and revenue bonds issued by state and local governments, utilities, and infrastructure entities across the United States.

The fund employs a combination of active security selection and duration management to navigate changing interest rate and credit environments.

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