Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Drops By 51.9%

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN - Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 24,608 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the June 15th total of 51,155 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,142 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company's stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

MYN opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $10.26. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0512 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund NYSE: MYN is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver current income exempt from federal and New York State income taxes. The fund primarily invests in a portfolio of municipal securities, with an emphasis on investment-grade obligations issued by entities located within New York State.

The fund’s investment strategy focuses on long-term, tax-exempt income by allocating assets to general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, and other municipal debt instruments rated in the upper tiers of the major credit rating agencies.

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