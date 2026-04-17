Short Interest in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Rises By 19.0%

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,743,624 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the March 15th total of 9,030,522 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,769,650 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 502.0% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 49,453 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 41,238 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,247,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company's stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Performance

NYSE BXSL traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $24.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,674,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,631. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $32.81. The business's 50-day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.40.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 39.69%.The company had revenue of $196.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $359.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.5%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund's payout ratio is presently 125.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BXSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley Financial cut Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $24.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $27.50 to $24.75 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $26.28.

View Our Latest Report on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund NYSE: BXSL is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by Blackstone Credit, the credit-oriented business of Blackstone Inc Launched in May 2020, BXSL seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns primarily through current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. The fund raises capital from institutional and retail investors and deploys it into a diversified portfolio of senior secured loans and other credit instruments.

The fund’s principal investment focus is on first-lien senior secured loans and unitranche debt extended to middle-market companies across North America.

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