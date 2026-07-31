Short Interest in Broadwind Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Expands By 74.0%

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,191,443 shares, an increase of 74.0% from the June 30th total of 684,741 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 400,845 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Get Broadwind Energy alerts: Sign Up

Institutional Trading of Broadwind Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWEN. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Broadwind Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Macco Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadwind Energy by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 27,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.27% of the company's stock.

Broadwind Energy Trading Up 11.7%

Shares of BWEN opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.26 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.74. Broadwind Energy has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Broadwind Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 3.30%.The company had revenue of $34.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadwind Energy will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Broadwind Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Broadwind Energy from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Broadwind Energy

Broadwind Energy Company Profile

Broadwind Energy, Inc NASDAQ: BWEN is an engineering and manufacturing company focused on the design, production and service of heavy industrial equipment for energy infrastructure and related markets. The company's offerings include custom-engineered gearboxes, couplings, hydrodynamic drives and utility-scale wind turbine towers. In addition to new equipment, Broadwind Energy provides aftermarket repair, refurbishment and testing services to support the long-term operation of energy and industrial assets.

The company operates through two principal segments.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Broadwind Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Broadwind Energy wasn't on the list.

While Broadwind Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here