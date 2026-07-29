Short Interest in Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Increases By 106.5%

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,630,017 shares, a growth of 106.5% from the June 30th total of 3,211,049 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,660,812 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

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Institutional Trading of Context Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $13,755,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP lifted its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 7,432,906 shares of the company's stock worth $10,926,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 858.8% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 101,605 shares of the company's stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 91,008 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Context Therapeutics by 7,153.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,593,198 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Context Therapeutics from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Context Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Context Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CNTX

Context Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CNTX opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.97. Context Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.75.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Context Therapeutics will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics NASDAQ: CNTX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision therapies for genetically defined patient populations in oncology. The company's research model centers on identifying novel targets and designing small-molecule and biologic candidates that address key drivers of tumor growth and resistance. Context Therapeutics leverages a biomarker-driven approach to maximize the probability of clinical response, tailoring its development programs to specific molecular subgroups within solid tumors.

With a pipeline advancing through early clinical trials, Context Therapeutics emphasizes strategic collaborations and academic partnerships to accelerate the translation of laboratory findings into patient-focused studies.

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