Short Interest in DT Cloud Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:DTSQ) Drops By 39.6%

DT Cloud Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:DTSQ - Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,880 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the June 15th total of 3,115 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,667 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

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DT Cloud Star Acquisition Price Performance

DTSQ traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08. DT Cloud Star Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $12.90.

DT Cloud Star Acquisition (NASDAQ:DTSQ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised DT Cloud Star Acquisition from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on DT Cloud Star Acquisition

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Cloud Star Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DT Cloud Star Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Cloud Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,032,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of DT Cloud Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $748,000. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DT Cloud Star Acquisition by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company's stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of DT Cloud Star Acquisition by 100.0% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 168,000 shares of the company's stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter.

DT Cloud Star Acquisition Company Profile

DT Cloud Star Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

Further Reading

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