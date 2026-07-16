Go Pro
→ ALT SL: New Patent Reveals Elon Musk’s Next Breakthrough: M.A.G.I. (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Short Interest in DT Cloud Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:DTSQ) Drops By 39.6%

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
DT Cloud Star Acquisition logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest in DTSQ fell sharply in June, dropping 39.6% to 1,880 shares as of June 30 from 3,115 shares on June 15. That left about 0.0% of the float sold short and a short-interest ratio of 0.3 days.
  • The stock traded slightly lower on Thursday at $11.36, with volume of 7,240 shares versus an average of 3,495. Its recent trading range remains relatively tight, with a 52-week low of $10.38 and high of $12.90.
  • Analyst sentiment remains neutral after Weiss Ratings upgraded the stock from “sell (d+)” to “hold (c-)”; MarketBeat data shows a consensus rating of “Hold.” The company most recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.02.
  • Interested in DT Cloud Star Acquisition? Here are five stocks we like better.

DT Cloud Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:DTSQ - Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,880 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the June 15th total of 3,115 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,667 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DT Cloud Star Acquisition Price Performance

DTSQ traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08. DT Cloud Star Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $12.90.

DT Cloud Star Acquisition (NASDAQ:DTSQ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised DT Cloud Star Acquisition from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on DT Cloud Star Acquisition

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Cloud Star Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DT Cloud Star Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Cloud Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,032,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of DT Cloud Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $748,000. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DT Cloud Star Acquisition by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company's stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of DT Cloud Star Acquisition by 100.0% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 168,000 shares of the company's stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter.

DT Cloud Star Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DT Cloud Star Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in DT Cloud Star Acquisition Right Now?

Before you consider DT Cloud Star Acquisition, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DT Cloud Star Acquisition wasn't on the list.

While DT Cloud Star Acquisition currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock tomorrow
Buy this stock tomorrow
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
By Thomas Hughes | July 9, 2026
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines