Short Interest in FUCHS SE - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Rises By 325.9%

FUCHS SE - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FUPBY - Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 19,889 shares, an increase of 325.9% from the June 15th total of 4,670 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,606 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of FUCHS in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of FUCHS from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of FUCHS from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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FUCHS Price Performance

OTCMKTS FUPBY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.14. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,065. FUCHS has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97.

FUCHS (OTCMKTS:FUPBY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. FUCHS had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 16.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FUCHS will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FUCHS Company Profile

FUCHS Petrolub SE, traded over the counter under the symbol FUPBY, is a German-based manufacturer specialized in the development, production and marketing of lubricants and related specialty products. Founded in 1931 by Rudolf Fuchs and headquartered in Mannheim, Germany, the company has grown to become the world's largest independent supplier of lubricants, serving a broad spectrum of industries from automotive and metalworking to mining and renewable energy.

The company's product portfolio encompasses engine oils, industrial lubricants, greases, hydraulic fluids, metalworking fluids and process oils, as well as tailor-made solutions for customers' specific requirements.

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