Short Interest in GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Expands By 87.2%

GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group (NASDAQ:GLIBA - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 563,201 shares, an increase of 87.2% from the June 15th total of 300,857 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 226,820 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group news, CEO Ronald A. Duncan bought 65,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,367,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 42,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at $894,536.64. The trade was a -289.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.87% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLIBA. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,733,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,189 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 35,340 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 128,543 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 56,675 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 116,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 59,235 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 115,050 shares of the company's stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 13,930 shares during the last quarter.

GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group Trading Up 2.8%

GLIBA stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.58. The stock had a trading volume of 63,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,684. The company's 50-day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $648.00 million and a PE ratio of -2.11. GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $41.87.

GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group (NASDAQ:GLIBA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter. GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group had a positive return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 31.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group

About GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GCI Group

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

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