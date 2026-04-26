Short Interest in Helport AI Limited (NASDAQ:HPAI) Rises By 140.3%

Helport AI Limited (NASDAQ:HPAI - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 65,680 shares, a growth of 140.3% from the March 31st total of 27,333 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 336,373 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

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Institutional Trading of Helport AI

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Helport AI stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helport AI Limited (NASDAQ:HPAI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helport AI Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:HPAI traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.60. 2,404 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,515. Helport AI has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77. The business's 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Helport AI in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Report on HPAI

Helport AI Company Profile

Helport AI Ltd. engages in the development of intelligent products, solutions, and a digital platform for customer contact centers. The firm offers AI Assist, a software that provides tailored AI-powered guidance and oversight for contact center interactions and customer experience, with functions including agent assistant, quality assurance (QA) assistant, supervisor assistant, and knowledge base assistant. It also operates Helphub Crowdsourcing Platform, an AI integrated contact center business process outsourcing (BPO) platform that serves both companies providing and seeking BPO services.

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