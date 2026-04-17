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Short Interest in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Drops By 15.8%

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Information Services Group logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Short interest in Information Services Group fell by 15.8% in March to 582,091 shares (from 691,245), equal to about 1.5% of the stock and a days-to-cover ratio of 2.3.
  • Institutional investors and hedge funds own roughly 73.1% of ISG, with several firms (BNP Paribas, Tower Research, SG Americas, American Century, Verdad Advisers) recently increasing or initiating positions.
  • ISG pays a quarterly dividend of $0.045 (annualized $0.18) for a yield of 4.2% and a 100% payout ratio; the stock trades near $4.28 with a market cap of about $204 million and a trailing P/E of ~23.8.
  • Interested in Information Services Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III - Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 582,091 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the March 15th total of 691,245 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,717 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company's stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Information Services Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 65.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,427 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 250.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,047 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP bought a new position in Information Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Information Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ III traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 269,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,611. Information Services Group has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $204.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $61.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.11 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 3.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Information Services Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Information Services Group's dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on III shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Information Services Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on III

Information Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Information Services Group, Inc (ISG) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm specializing in digital transformation, sourcing strategies and technology-driven business operations. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, the company leverages deep market insights and data analytics to help clients optimize cost structures, accelerate growth and navigate complex technology landscapes. Since its founding in 2006, ISG has cultivated expertise across industries including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and the public sector.

ISG's core offerings include sourcing advisory, managed governance, market intelligence and research services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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