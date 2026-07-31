Short Interest in Jiayin Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:JFIN) Grows By 73.1%

Jiayin Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:JFIN - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 194,711 shares, an increase of 73.1% from the June 30th total of 112,514 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,838 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company's stock are short sold.

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Jiayin Group Trading Up 0.9%

Jiayin Group stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Jiayin Group has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.65 million, a PE ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.90. The business's fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $4.79.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $109.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 million. Jiayin Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 17.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Jiayin Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Jiayin Group currently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Report on JFIN

Institutional Trading of Jiayin Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jiayin Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Jiayin Group in the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Jiayin Group in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Jiayin Group in the third quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Jiayin Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group NASDAQ: JFIN is a China-based, technology-driven consumer finance marketplace that connects individual borrowers with institutional lenders. The company's online platform leverages proprietary credit scoring models, big data analytics and AI‐powered risk management tools to streamline the loan application, approval and disbursement processes. By integrating end-to-end services—including borrower acquisition, credit assessment, loan servicing and collection—Jiayin Group provides a comprehensive fintech solution for unsecured personal loans.

Through its platform, Jiayin Group offers financial institutions access to an underserved segment of the consumer credit market, particularly in third- and fourth‐tier cities across China.

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