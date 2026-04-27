Short Interest in Lion Finance Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Decreases By 38.2%

Lion Finance Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,248 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the March 31st total of 10,106 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

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Lion Finance Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDGSF opened at $134.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.37. Lion Finance Group has a 52-week low of $134.25 and a 52-week high of $146.47.

Lion Finance Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $447.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $439.97 million. Lion Finance Group had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 32.24%.

About Lion Finance Group

BGEO Group PLC is the holding company for Bank of Georgia Group PLC, the leading banking and financial services group in Georgia. It offers a wide range of banking activities through its primary subsidiary, Bank of Georgia, including retail, corporate and investment banking services. The group's core operations focus on deposit-taking, lending, payment processing and transaction banking, serving individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises and large corporates across the country.

In addition to traditional banking, BGEO Group's product portfolio encompasses wealth management, insurance and pension fund management.

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