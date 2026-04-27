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Short Interest in Lion Finance Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Decreases By 38.2%

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Lion Finance Group logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest in Lion Finance Group fell 38.2% to 6,248 shares as of April 15, and with an average daily volume reported as 0 shares the days-to-cover is effectively infinite and about 0.0% of shares are short sold.
  • The stock opened at $134.25 and the company has a market cap of $5.97 billion with a P/E of 7.37; Lion Finance Group beat quarterly estimates with EPS of $5.29 vs. $4.57 consensus and posted strong profitability (ROE 27.84%, net margin 32.24%).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Lion Finance Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,248 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the March 31st total of 10,106 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Lion Finance Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDGSF opened at $134.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.37. Lion Finance Group has a 52-week low of $134.25 and a 52-week high of $146.47.

Lion Finance Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $447.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $439.97 million. Lion Finance Group had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 32.24%.

About Lion Finance Group

(Get Free Report)

BGEO Group PLC is the holding company for Bank of Georgia Group PLC, the leading banking and financial services group in Georgia. It offers a wide range of banking activities through its primary subsidiary, Bank of Georgia, including retail, corporate and investment banking services. The group's core operations focus on deposit-taking, lending, payment processing and transaction banking, serving individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises and large corporates across the country.

In addition to traditional banking, BGEO Group's product portfolio encompasses wealth management, insurance and pension fund management.

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