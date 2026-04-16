Short Interest in Macro Bank Inc. (NYSE:BMA) Grows By 22.7%

Macro Bank Inc. (NYSE:BMA - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 439,682 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the March 15th total of 358,229 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 380,291 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company's stock are short sold.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMA shares. Zacks Research downgraded Macro Bank from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Macro Bank from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Macro Bank from $111.00 to $98.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Macro Bank in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Macro Bank

Macro Bank Stock Performance

NYSE BMA traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.73. The company's stock had a trading volume of 197,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,287. Macro Bank has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $106.15. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $78.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.87. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $312.24 million during the quarter. Macro Bank had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Macro Bank will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macro Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. This is an increase from Macro Bank's previous monthly dividend of $0.40. Macro Bank's dividend payout ratio is presently 148.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macro Bank

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Macro Bank by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the bank's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Macro Bank by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the bank's stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Macro Bank by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,473 shares of the bank's stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macro Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Macro Bank by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 85,228 shares of the bank's stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter.

Macro Bank Company Profile

Macro Bank NYSE: BMA is the American depositary receipt program of Banco Macro SA, one of the largest privately owned banks in Argentina. Headquartered in Buenos Aires, the institution delivers a comprehensive suite of banking solutions to retail, corporate and agricultural customers across the country. Through its extensive branch network and digital platforms, Macro Bank aims to serve diverse client segments with tailored financial products and services.

The bank’s offerings span traditional deposit accounts—including checking, savings and term deposits—alongside payment and transaction services.

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