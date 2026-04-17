Short Interest in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Increases By 21.0%

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,280,692 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the March 15th total of 2,710,990 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,345,873 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NABL. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of N-able in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on N-able from $9.50 to $5.50 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on N-able in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an "underperform" rating on shares of N-able in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded N-able from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, N-able presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.75.

View Our Latest Report on NABL

N-able Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NABL stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. N-able has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $959.80 million, a PE ratio of -56.61 and a beta of 0.58. The business's fifty day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $6.50.

N-able (NYSE:NABL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). N-able had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 3.33%.The business had revenue of $130.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $127.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that N-able will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On N-able

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of N-able by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of N-able by 1,970.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of N-able by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in N-able during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in N-able during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company's stock.

N-able Company Profile

N-able NYSE: NABL is a cloud-based software provider specializing in solutions for managed service providers (MSPs). The company’s platform offers remote monitoring and management (RMM), backup and disaster recovery, endpoint detection and response (EDR), security information and event management (SIEM), and automation tools. By integrating these services into a unified interface, N-able enables MSPs to streamline IT operations, enhance security posture, and deliver proactive maintenance across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, N-able traces its origins to the managed services division of SolarWinds before completing a spin-off and initial public offering in mid-2021.

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