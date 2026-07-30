Short Interest in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Rises By 74.6%

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,448,757 shares, an increase of 74.6% from the June 30th total of 829,522 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,113,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology Price Performance

NAUT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 452,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.80. Nautilus Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.43.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ah Equity Partners Bio Ii, L.L sold 5,000,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $11,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 971,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,929.75. The trade was a 83.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 41.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAUT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,419 shares of the company's stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 13,363 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 468.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 50,871 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 86.2% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 66,194 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 30,641 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 50.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology is a life sciences company developing a next-generation proteomics platform that aims to provide high-resolution, single-molecule protein analysis. Its core technology combines proprietary microfluidics, advanced optics and custom reagents to capture and identify thousands of proteins simultaneously, offering researchers detailed insights into cellular processes and disease biology. The company’s platform is designed to improve sensitivity, reproducibility and throughput compared with traditional mass spectrometry approaches.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Nautilus Biotechnology serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions and research organizations seeking to accelerate drug discovery and biomarker research.

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