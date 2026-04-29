Short Interest in Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Decreases By 26.4%

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,685,717 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the March 31st total of 2,289,773 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 976,738 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paysign

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paysign by 81.0% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 55,785 shares of the company's stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 24,960 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Paysign by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,876 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paysign by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,412 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 7,537 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Paysign by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 19,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paysign by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,345 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Paysign in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Paysign in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Paysign from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Paysign from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $9.42.

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Paysign Price Performance

PAYS stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $6.59. 483,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,022. Paysign has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The business's fifty day moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70 and a beta of 0.64.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Paysign had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.21%.The company had revenue of $22.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 million. Equities research analysts expect that Paysign will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Paysign Company Profile

Paysign, Inc NASDAQ: PAYS is a U.S.-based financial technology company specializing in prepaid payment solutions. Through its cloud-based platform, the company enables corporations, government agencies and payroll providers to issue and manage stored-value cards, digital wallets and disbursement programs. Paysign's offerings span gift and incentive cards, payroll and earned-wage access cards, government benefit distribution, tax refund solutions and health savings account disbursements.

The company's flagship Paysign Experience Platform provides configurable card programs with real-time transaction reporting, fraud monitoring and regulatory compliance tools.

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