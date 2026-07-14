Short Interest in REalloys Inc (NASDAQ:ALOY) Increases By 129.8%

REalloys Inc (NASDAQ:ALOY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,447,763 shares, an increase of 129.8% from the June 15th total of 3,240,830 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,887,323 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 13.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Get REalloys alerts: Sign Up

REalloys Stock Down 9.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALOY opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.96. REalloys has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $26.90. The company has a market cap of $761.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.31.

REalloys (NASDAQ:ALOY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($1.96). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. REalloys had a negative return on equity of 382.09% and a negative net margin of 4,326.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALOY shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded REalloys from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Clear Str raised REalloys to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of REalloys in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $19.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on REalloys

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of REalloys in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of REalloys during the fourth quarter worth $741,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in REalloys by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company's stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in REalloys in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in REalloys during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company's stock.

REalloys Company Profile

REalloys Inc operates as a rare earth metals and permanent magnet company in North America. The company produces rare earth metals, such as neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium, terbium, samarium, gadolinium, yttrium, and scandium; and magnets, such as NdFeB Magnets, SmFe12 Magnets, and MnBi Magnets. The company was founded in 2024 and is headquartered in Euclid, Ohio.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider REalloys, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and REalloys wasn't on the list.

While REalloys currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here