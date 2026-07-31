Go Pro
→ Your $29.97 book is free today (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Short Interest in SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA) Declines By 33.0%

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
SunCar Technology Group logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • SunCar Technology Group’s short interest fell 33.0% to 324,862 shares as of July 15, down from 484,990 shares on June 30. Short interest now represents 0.4% of shares outstanding, with a 1.6-day days-to-cover ratio.
  • The stock opened at $0.78, below its 50-day moving average of $0.85 and 200-day moving average of $1.42. Shares have traded between $0.47 and $2.93 over the past year.
  • Analyst views are mixed: one analyst rates the stock Buy, one Hold and one Sell, producing a consensus Hold rating and a $5.00 price target. SunCar reported quarterly EPS of $0.01, matching estimates, while revenue of $131.17 million slightly missed forecasts.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA - Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 324,862 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the June 30th total of 484,990 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 204,018 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

SunCar Technology Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SDA opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. SunCar Technology Group has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $2.93.

SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $131.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.49 million. SunCar Technology Group had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of SunCar Technology Group in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating on shares of SunCar Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised SunCar Technology Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SunCar Technology Group

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SunCar Technology Group NASDAQ: SDA is a technology-driven developer of range-extending systems for electric vehicles. The company’s flagship offering, SunDrive, integrates a compact internal combustion generator, advanced battery management, thermal management, and proprietary power electronics under unified control software. By combining these elements into a modular platform, SunCar addresses range anxiety and total cost of ownership concerns for light- and medium-duty EV fleets.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, SunCar serves global customers across ride-hailing, delivery logistics and commercial fleet segments.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in SunCar Technology Group Right Now?

Before you consider SunCar Technology Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SunCar Technology Group wasn't on the list.

While SunCar Technology Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom Cover
7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom

Tesla, Nvidia, and Google helped shape the last era of market growth, but the next wave could come from a new group of companies. Inside this report, you’ll find 7 stocks that could play a major role in the next tech-driven market boom.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
America Is Following in Greece's Footsteps
America Is Following in Greece's Footsteps
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines