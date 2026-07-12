Short Interest in Titan Mining Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TII) Grows By 339.9%

Titan Mining Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TII - Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,544,359 shares, an increase of 339.9% from the June 15th total of 578,361 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,727,452 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

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Institutional Trading of Titan Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Titan Mining in the fourth quarter worth $19,643,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Titan Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $1,052,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Mining during the 4th quarter worth $115,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Titan Mining in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Mining presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TII

Titan Mining Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of TII traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.27. 275,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,591,344. Titan Mining has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Titan Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:TII - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter. Titan Mining had a negative return on equity of 332.15% and a negative net margin of 17.67%. Research analysts expect that Titan Mining will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan Mining Company Profile

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, acquires, explores, develops, produces, and extracts mineral properties. The company explores for zinc and graphite, as well as iron-oxide copper gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in the Balmat Edwards mining district in northern New York. The company was formerly known as Triton Mining Corporation and changed its name to Titan Mining Corporation in November 2016.

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