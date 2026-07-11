Short Interest in Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Declines By 83.2%

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY - Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,038 shares, a decrease of 83.2% from the June 15th total of 12,129 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,436,509 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

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Unicharm Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of UNICY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.86. The company's stock had a trading volume of 151,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,768. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.33. Unicharm has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $3.67.

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Unicharm had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Unicharm will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on UNICY. Zacks Research cut shares of Unicharm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Unicharm from a "moderate sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UNICY

About Unicharm

Unicharm Corporation is a Tokyo‐based consumer goods company founded in 1961. Specializing in hygiene and care products, the firm has built its reputation on developing innovative, high-performance solutions for everyday needs. Over more than six decades, Unicharm has grown from a domestic manufacturer to a leading global player in the personal care industry.

The company's core business activities encompass the design, production and marketing of disposable hygiene products. Key product lines include baby care items such as diapers and training pants; feminine hygiene products including sanitary napkins and panty liners; adult incontinence solutions; and pet care offerings like pet diapers and wet wipes.

Further Reading

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