Short Interest in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST) Grows By 21.5%

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST - Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,965,088 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the March 15th total of 2,440,792 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,452,887 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

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Vista Energy Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of VIST opened at $67.07 on Friday. Vista Energy has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $79.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $63.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $719.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $679.81 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 29.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Energy will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIST. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Vista Energy by 1,009.2% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIST. Bank of America started coverage on Vista Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded Vista Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Research raised Vista Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Vista Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on VIST

Vista Energy Company Profile

Vista Energy NYSE: VIST is an independent energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in Mexico. The company operates through two primary segments: upstream exploration and production, and midstream and specialist services. By integrating both segments, Vista Energy seeks to capture value across the energy value chain, from field operations to the delivery of processed gas to industrial and power-generation customers.

In its upstream segment, Vista Energy holds interests in onshore gas fields in northeastern Mexico and shallow-water properties in the Bay of Campeche.

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