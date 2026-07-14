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Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Grows By 142.7%

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund logo with Manufacturing background
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Key Points

  • Short interest in DGRW surged 142.7% in June, rising to 255,337 shares as of June 30 from 105,214 shares two weeks earlier. Even with the jump, only 0.1% of the fund’s shares were shorted.
  • Institutional investors continued to add to their positions, with Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Ameriprise, Raymond James, and UBS all reporting holdings increases in the ETF.
  • DGRW shares slipped modestly to $96.23 in Tuesday trading, remaining near their 52-week high of $98.00 and above both their 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 255,337 shares, an increase of 142.7% from the June 15th total of 105,214 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 581,139 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,422,037 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,040,221,000 after acquiring an additional 590,243 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,512,117 shares of the company's stock valued at $761,239,000 after purchasing an additional 27,929 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,123,977 shares of the company's stock valued at $633,659,000 after purchasing an additional 183,937 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,540,325 shares of the company's stock worth $296,467,000 after purchasing an additional 20,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,678,573 shares of the company's stock worth $239,545,000 after purchasing an additional 138,923 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.23. The stock had a trading volume of 148,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,730. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a one year low of $83.95 and a one year high of $98.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.82.

About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

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