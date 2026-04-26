Short Interest in Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Drops By 49.6%

Yext (NYSE:YEXT - Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,624,687 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the March 31st total of 11,164,014 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,662,502 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

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Yext Stock Up 2.0%

YEXT stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. Yext has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.26 million, a PE ratio of 64.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Yext had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $114.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business's revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Yext will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YEXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Yext from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Yext from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Yext from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Yext from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on YEXT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yext news, CAO Allan Tang sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $36,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,848 shares in the company, valued at $28,409.76. The trade was a 56.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yext

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yext by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 791,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 199,730 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,121,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the 3rd quarter worth about $852,000. Emmett Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emmett Investment Management LP now owns 373,663 shares of the company's stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 153,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Yext by 15.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the company's stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is a software-as-a-service company that provides a platform for digital knowledge management. Its core offering enables businesses to centrally manage and synchronize public-facing information—such as location details, product descriptions and service offerings—across a network of search engines, mapping services, voice assistants and third-party directories.

The Yext platform is built around a proprietary Knowledge Graph, which stores and structures data to ensure consistency and accuracy.

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