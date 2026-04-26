Free Trial
→ Your book is inside (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Short Interest in Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Drops By 49.6%

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
Yext logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest plunged by 49.6% to 5,624,687 shares as of April 15, representing about 4.8% of shares sold short and a days-to-cover of 2.1 based on average daily volume.
  • Yext shares traded around $3.85 (one‑year low $3.29, high $9.20) with a market cap of $474.26M; analysts are mixed and the consensus rating is a "Hold" with a $7.50 average price target.
  • The company posted a modest EPS beat (EPS $0.15 vs. $0.14 est.) while revenue missed slightly ($112.0M vs. $114.21M est.); meanwhile a CAO sold 10,000 shares, insiders own about 5.2% and institutions hold roughly 71% of the stock.
  • Five stocks we like better than Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT - Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,624,687 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the March 31st total of 11,164,014 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,662,502 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Yext Stock Up 2.0%

YEXT stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. Yext has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.26 million, a PE ratio of 64.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Yext had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $114.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business's revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Yext will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YEXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Yext from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Yext from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Yext from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Yext from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on YEXT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yext news, CAO Allan Tang sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $36,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,848 shares in the company, valued at $28,409.76. The trade was a 56.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yext

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yext by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 791,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 199,730 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,121,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the 3rd quarter worth about $852,000. Emmett Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emmett Investment Management LP now owns 373,663 shares of the company's stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 153,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Yext by 15.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the company's stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

Yext Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yext, Inc is a software-as-a-service company that provides a platform for digital knowledge management. Its core offering enables businesses to centrally manage and synchronize public-facing information—such as location details, product descriptions and service offerings—across a network of search engines, mapping services, voice assistants and third-party directories.

The Yext platform is built around a proprietary Knowledge Graph, which stores and structures data to ensure consistency and accuracy.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Yext Right Now?

Before you consider Yext, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Yext wasn't on the list.

While Yext currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before SpaceX Goes Public Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before SpaceX Goes Public

A forward-looking investment report spotlighting the seven space companies best positioned to benefit from accelerating commercialization in 2026. It explores key industry trends, major growth catalysts, and the stocks shaping the next phase of the space economy—from launch leaders and satellite networks to data, defense, and in-space infrastructure.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
tc pixel
Trump is positioned. Elon lights the fuse.
Trump is positioned. Elon lights the fuse.
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026

Recent Videos

If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines