Sidoti Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for ARLP

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Sidoti raised their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for Alliance Resource Partners in a report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Sidoti analyst M. Mathison now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Alliance Resource Partners' current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Alliance Resource Partners' Q2 2027 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q2 2028 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $30.00.

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Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP opened at $24.77 on Friday. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company's 50-day moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average is $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.23.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 11.35%.The company had revenue of $516.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.24 million.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Alliance Resource Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the first quarter worth about $28,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,523 shares of the energy company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 18.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. NASDAQ: ARLP is a Tulsa, Oklahoma–based master limited partnership engaged in the production, marketing and transportation of bituminous coal. Through its subsidiaries, the company develops, owns and operates surface and underground coal mines, providing fuel primarily for electric power generation and various industrial applications. Alliance's integrated business model covers the extraction of raw coal, processing at preparation plants and delivery to domestic and export customers.

The partnership operates multiple mining complexes across Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia.

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