Sidoti Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Sidoti increased their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Koppers in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. Sidoti analyst M. Mathison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Koppers' current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Koppers' FY2026 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $455.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.10 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.10%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Koppers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.600 EPS.

Get Koppers alerts: Sign Up

KOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Koppers from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Zacks Research raised Koppers from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Koppers from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Koppers

Koppers Stock Performance

Shares of KOP stock opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $838.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.69. Koppers has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Koppers's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Koppers news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,489 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $94,357.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 447,459 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,963,170.69. This trade represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.28% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koppers

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOP. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers during the fourth quarter worth $22,032,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Koppers by 17.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 954,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $26,724,000 after acquiring an additional 139,600 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Koppers in the third quarter valued at $3,635,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Koppers by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 112,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 76,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at $1,896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company's stock.

More Koppers News

Here are the key news stories impacting Koppers this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sidoti raised its near-term and longer-term earnings outlook for Koppers after the company’s recent results beat expectations, lifting FY2026 EPS to $4.38 from $4.31 and FY2027 EPS to $4.95 from $4.84, while also nudging Q1 2027 estimates higher. Article Title

Sidoti raised its near-term and longer-term earnings outlook for Koppers after the company’s recent results beat expectations, lifting FY2026 EPS to $4.38 from $4.31 and FY2027 EPS to $4.95 from $4.84, while also nudging Q1 2027 estimates higher. Positive Sentiment: Koppers announced that Eric D. Brenner will join as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer effective May 26, 2026, which may reassure investors looking for financial leadership continuity after the company’s strong quarter. Article Title

Koppers announced that Eric D. Brenner will join as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer effective May 26, 2026, which may reassure investors looking for financial leadership continuity after the company’s strong quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Sidoti made a few small downward revisions to some quarterly estimates, including Q2 2026 and Q4 2026, but the broader trend in analyst estimates remains constructive and appears to be outweighed by the upward revisions elsewhere.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Company, Inc is a global specialty chemicals and materials manufacturer serving diverse industrial markets. The company operates through two primary segments: Carbon Materials & Chemicals, which produces a range of coal tar–based products, phenolic specialties and carbon compounds; and Railroad Products & Services, which offers wood treating and infrastructure services for rail and utility customers.

In its Carbon Materials & Chemicals segment, Koppers supplies coal tar pitch, refined creosote, coal tar‐based distillates and phenolic resins used in aluminum smelting, graphite electrode manufacture, carbon fiber production, and water treatment applications.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Koppers, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Koppers wasn't on the list.

While Koppers currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here