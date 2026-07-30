Sidoti Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ARLP

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Sidoti increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for Alliance Resource Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Sidoti analyst M. Mathison now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.50. The consensus estimate for Alliance Resource Partners' current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Alliance Resource Partners' Q1 2027 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $551.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.30 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 17.61%.

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A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Alliance Resource Partners from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $30.00.

View Our Latest Report on Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of ARLP stock opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 734.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the energy company's stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Dayah Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the first quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 74.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,655 shares of the energy company's stock worth $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 114,880 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 29.5% in the first quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 20,075 shares of the energy company's stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 26.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,356 shares of the energy company's stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.11% of the company's stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.2%. Alliance Resource Partners's dividend payout ratio is 126.32%.

More Alliance Resource Partners News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alliance Resource Partners this week:

Positive Sentiment: Noble Financial raised its earnings outlook. The firm increased its Q3 2026 EPS estimate to $0.85 from $0.75 and Q4 2026 to $0.87 from $0.78. It also lifted full-year estimates for 2028, 2029 and 2030 to $2.89, $3.11 and $3.36, respectively. These revisions suggest improving confidence in ARLP’s longer-term earnings potential.

The firm increased its Q3 2026 EPS estimate to $0.85 from $0.75 and Q4 2026 to $0.87 from $0.78. It also lifted full-year estimates for 2028, 2029 and 2030 to $2.89, $3.11 and $3.36, respectively. These revisions suggest improving confidence in ARLP’s longer-term earnings potential. Positive Sentiment: Sidoti increased its FY2026 forecast. Sidoti raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $2.57 from $2.50, bringing it closer to the broader consensus estimate of $2.60. The firm also modestly increased its Q1 2028 and FY2028 forecasts in an earlier update.

Sidoti raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $2.57 from $2.50, bringing it closer to the broader consensus estimate of $2.60. The firm also modestly increased its Q1 2028 and FY2028 forecasts in an earlier update. Positive Sentiment: Income remains an important valuation support. A recent analysis highlighted ARLP’s approximately 9% yield, which may appeal to income-focused investors and help support the stock despite uncertainty surrounding coal demand and earnings growth. Alliance Resource Partners: The 9% Yield Does The Heavy Lifting

A recent analysis highlighted ARLP’s approximately 9% yield, which may appeal to income-focused investors and help support the stock despite uncertainty surrounding coal demand and earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Recent quarterly results were nearly in line but slightly below expectations. ARLP reported $0.65 in EPS versus a $0.66 consensus estimate and revenue of $551.6 million versus expectations of $554.3 million. The small miss may limit near-term upside, although the company remains profitable with a 12.25% net margin and relatively low leverage.

ARLP reported $0.65 in EPS versus a $0.66 consensus estimate and revenue of $551.6 million versus expectations of $554.3 million. The small miss may limit near-term upside, although the company remains profitable with a 12.25% net margin and relatively low leverage. Negative Sentiment: Sidoti reduced most of its 2027 estimates. The firm lowered Q1, Q2, Q3 and Q4 2027 EPS forecasts to $0.68, $0.75, $0.76 and $0.70, respectively, and cut FY2027 EPS to $2.89 from $2.96. The revisions point to softer expected earnings momentum after 2026.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. NASDAQ: ARLP is a Tulsa, Oklahoma–based master limited partnership engaged in the production, marketing and transportation of bituminous coal. Through its subsidiaries, the company develops, owns and operates surface and underground coal mines, providing fuel primarily for electric power generation and various industrial applications. Alliance's integrated business model covers the extraction of raw coal, processing at preparation plants and delivery to domestic and export customers.

The partnership operates multiple mining complexes across Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia.

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