Sidoti Has Strong Forecast for Pitney Bowes FY2026 Earnings

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Sidoti lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pitney Bowes in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 30th. Sidoti analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Pitney Bowes' current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Pitney Bowes' Q4 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 10.04%.The business had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.700 EPS.

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Pitney Bowes NYSE: PBI is Surging, Is it Too Risky?

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Friday. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on shares of Pitney Bowes from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $18.00 target price on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.45.

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Pitney Bowes Stock Down 0.0%

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $17.52 on Monday. Pitney Bowes has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.79.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Pitney Bowes's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Insider Activity at Pitney Bowes

In other news, EVP Deborah Pfeiffer sold 18,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $301,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 97,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,571,117.68. This trade represents a 16.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kurt James Wolf sold 316,280 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $5,408,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,726,603. This trade represents a 59.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,349,130 shares of company stock worth $53,285,535. Insiders own 6.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 246.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,197,189 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $44,364,000 after buying an additional 2,986,689 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter worth $16,403,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth $12,950,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,630,801 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,808,000 after acquiring an additional 988,653 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 29.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,622,003 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,917,000 after purchasing an additional 597,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Pitney Bowes

Here are the key news stories impacting Pitney Bowes this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pitney Bowes reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.43 per share, well above the $0.34 consensus estimate and up from $0.27 a year earlier. Lower costs and stronger SendTech profits helped offset weakness elsewhere. Pitney Bowes Q2 earnings beat

Pitney Bowes reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.43 per share, well above the $0.34 consensus estimate and up from $0.27 a year earlier. Lower costs and stronger SendTech profits helped offset weakness elsewhere. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $1.55-$1.70 and emphasized debt reduction, execution improvements and targeted growth initiatives, supporting the company’s improving earnings outlook. PBI Q2 earnings call highlights

Management raised its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $1.55-$1.70 and emphasized debt reduction, execution improvements and targeted growth initiatives, supporting the company’s improving earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Citizens JMP raised its price target from $19 to $22 and maintained a “market outperform” rating. Sidoti also increased its Q2 2027 EPS estimate to $0.45 from $0.35 and its FY2027 estimate to $1.80 from $1.70, signaling greater confidence in future earnings. Citizens JMP price target update

Citizens JMP raised its price target from $19 to $22 and maintained a “market outperform” rating. Sidoti also increased its Q2 2027 EPS estimate to $0.45 from $0.35 and its FY2027 estimate to $1.80 from $1.70, signaling greater confidence in future earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and financial commentators are assessing whether PBI remains undervalued based on earnings revisions, valuation, growth and momentum factors. A strategic review may also provide additional options, although specific outcomes were not reported. Is Pitney Bowes stock undervalued?

Analysts and financial commentators are assessing whether PBI remains undervalued based on earnings revisions, valuation, growth and momentum factors. A strategic review may also provide additional options, although specific outcomes were not reported. Neutral Sentiment: Pitney Bowes declared a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share, with an annualized yield of approximately 0.2%. The payment is modest and is unlikely to be a major stock-price catalyst. Pitney Bowes dividend information

Pitney Bowes declared a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share, with an annualized yield of approximately 0.2%. The payment is modest and is unlikely to be a major stock-price catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue was $451.5 million, below the $453.95 million consensus estimate and down 2.4% year over year. Persistent weakness in the Presort business remains a concern, limiting the impact of the earnings beat. Pitney Bowes Q2 earnings and revenue report

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc NYSE: PBI is an American technology company that specializes in shipping, mailing, and e-commerce solutions. Founded in 1920 by Walter Bowes and Arthur Pitney, the company pioneered postage meter technology and has since evolved to offer a broad portfolio of hardware, software, and services designed to streamline physical and digital communications. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Pitney Bowes leverages a century of expertise to serve enterprises, small businesses, and government agencies around the globe.

The company's core offerings span mailing and shipping equipment, including postage meters, folder inserters, and address verification systems, alongside integrated software platforms for customer information management, data analytics, and location intelligence.

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