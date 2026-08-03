Sidoti Issues Optimistic Forecast for AGM Earnings

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Sidoti upped their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 31st. Sidoti analyst B. Mccarthy now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $5.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.82. The consensus estimate for Federal Agricultural Mortgage's current full-year earnings is $20.00 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $228.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Down 0.3%

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $226.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.98. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $228.38. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $193.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $125.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.51 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 18.90%.

Institutional Trading of Federal Agricultural Mortgage

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGM. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 640.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 185 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation NYSE: AGM, commonly known as Farmer Mac, is a government-sponsored enterprise chartered in 1988 under the Agricultural Credit Act of 1987. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Farmer Mac was established to enhance the availability of mortgage credit for the agricultural and rural utility sectors. The corporation operates as a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural infrastructure loans, providing lenders with liquidity and risk management solutions.

The company's principal business activities include purchasing and securitizing long-term fixed-rate agricultural mortgage loans and rural utilities loans originated by approved lenders.

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