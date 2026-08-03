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Sidoti Predicts Weaker Earnings for Titan International

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Titan International logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sidoti lowered Titan International’s Q3 2027 EPS estimate to $0.06 from $0.07, while analysts expect a full-year loss of $0.13 per share.
  • Titan recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.10, beating the consensus estimate of a $0.05 loss, with revenue of $484.77 million versus expectations of $480.06 million.
  • Shares opened at $7.13, near the lower end of their 52-week range, and analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating with a $13.00 target price; institutional investors own 80.39% of the stock.
  • Five stocks we like better than Titan International.

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Sidoti cut their Q3 2027 EPS estimates for Titan International in a research report issued on Friday, July 31st. Sidoti analyst S. Ferazani now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Titan International's current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised Titan International from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Titan International in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Titan International in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Titan International has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TWI

Titan International Price Performance

Shares of TWI stock opened at $7.13 on Monday. Titan International has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $484.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.06 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.

Institutional Trading of Titan International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. Quarry LP bought a new position in Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 22,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,199 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,189 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan International

(Get Free Report)

Titan International, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of wheels, tires and undercarriage systems designed for off-highway vehicles. The company serves a diverse range of markets including agricultural, construction, earthmoving and consumer segments. Titan's product portfolio encompasses a variety of tire sizes and tread designs, steel and cast centers, wheels, tracks and complete wheel‐and‐tire assemblies tailored to meet the needs of tractors, combines, skid steers, loaders, haul trucks and other specialized equipment.

In addition to original equipment manufacturing, Titan provides extensive aftermarket support through its network of distributors and sales offices.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Titan International (NYSE:TWI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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