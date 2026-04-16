Sidoti Reduces Earnings Estimates for Kolibri Global Energy

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI - Free Report) - Research analysts at Sidoti dropped their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kolibri Global Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 14th. Sidoti analyst S. Ferazani now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Kolibri Global Energy's current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Kolibri Global Energy's Q1 2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KGEI. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kolibri Global Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research raised Kolibri Global Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Kolibri Global Energy alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KGEI

Kolibri Global Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock opened at $5.15 on Thursday. Kolibri Global Energy has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of -0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Kolibri Global Energy had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.64 million.

Institutional Trading of Kolibri Global Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Kolibri Global Energy by 102.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,245 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Kolibri Global Energy in the second quarter worth $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kolibri Global Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,559 shares of the company's stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Kolibri Global Energy by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,822 shares of the company's stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Kolibri Global Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 56,655 shares of the company's stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Kolibri Global Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Kolibri Global Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sidoti raised multiple near‑term and full‑year EPS forecasts (Q2 2026 to FY2027), increasing Q2 2026 to $0.25, FY2026 to $0.73, and FY2027 to $0.64, among smaller quarterly lifts — a direct bullish signal for forward earnings and valuation. (Sidoti research note)

Sidoti raised multiple near‑term and full‑year EPS forecasts (Q2 2026 to FY2027), increasing Q2 2026 to $0.25, FY2026 to $0.73, and FY2027 to $0.64, among smaller quarterly lifts — a direct bullish signal for forward earnings and valuation. (Sidoti research note) Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded KGEI to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), citing improving earnings momentum and upside potential; upgrades like this can attract buy-side flows and momentum traders. Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (KGEI) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know

Zacks upgraded KGEI to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), citing improving earnings momentum and upside potential; upgrades like this can attract buy-side flows and momentum traders. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights "surging earnings estimate" revisions as a reason KGEI may continue moving higher in the near term — supporting the idea that analyst revisions, not just fundamentals, are driving today's strength. Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (KGEI) Stock

Zacks highlights "surging earnings estimate" revisions as a reason KGEI may continue moving higher in the near term — supporting the idea that analyst revisions, not just fundamentals, are driving today's strength. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a valuation comparison (KGEI vs. ORA) for investors weighing KGEI against Ormat Technologies; useful for context but less likely to move the stock by itself. KGEI vs. ORA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Kolibri Global Energy Company Profile

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020. Kolibri Global Energy Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kolibri Global Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kolibri Global Energy wasn't on the list.

While Kolibri Global Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here