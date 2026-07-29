Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Receives Average Rating of "Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.09.

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SIA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$26.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotia raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$24.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

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Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of SIA opened at C$23.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$22.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.39. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of C$17.35 and a 12 month high of C$24.07.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 4.34%.The business had revenue of C$275.41 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.4595351 earnings per share for the current year.

Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Sienna Senior Living's payout ratio is 195.00%.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc TSX: SIA offers a full range of senior living options, including independent living, assisted living and memory care under its Aspira retirement brand, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna's approximately 15,000 employees are passionate about cultivating happiness in daily life.

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