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SIG (LON:SHI) Given Hold Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
SIG logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Jefferies Financial Group reissued its “hold” rating on SIG, maintaining an 890 GBX price target that implies approximately 2.16% upside.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating with a 1,400 GBX target, while RBC cut its target to 800 GBX and assigned a “sector perform” rating. The overall consensus is “Hold,” with an average target of 1,030 GBX.
  • SIG shares rose to 871 GBX, but the company continues to report weak profitability, including quarterly EPS of negative 1.90 GBX, a negative 47.73% return on equity and a negative 2.47% net margin.
  • Interested in SIG? Here are five stocks we like better.

SIG (LON:SHI - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reissued by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 8.90 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price target indicates a potential upside of 2.16% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 14 target price on shares of SIG in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on SIG from GBX 8.70 to GBX 8 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SIG has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 10.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on SHI

SIG Price Performance

Shares of LON:SHI traded up GBX 0.27 on Wednesday, reaching GBX 8.71. 3,331,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,159. The stock has a market capitalization of £100.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company's 50 day moving average is GBX 8.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8.72. SIG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.72 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 13.

SIG (LON:SHI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported GBX (1.90) earnings per share for the quarter. SIG had a negative return on equity of 47.73% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SIG will post 4.1880342 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SIG is a leading pan-European provider of specialist insulation and sustainable building products and solutions, differentiated through specialist knowledge, product mix and end markets. We connect over 75,000 customers with thousands of leading and specialist products and brands from our suppliers. We use our network of around 430 winning branches across local markets with superior customer service, specialist expertise and on-time delivery to add value to both our customers and suppliers.

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