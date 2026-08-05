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Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Silgan logo with Materials background
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Key Points

  • Silgan declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share, payable September 15 to shareholders of record on September 1. The payment represents an annualized dividend of $0.84 and a 2.0% yield.
  • The company has increased its dividend for 22 consecutive years, with a low payout ratio of 18.7%, indicating the dividend remains well covered by earnings.
  • Silgan’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with adjusted EPS of $0.98 versus the $0.96 consensus and revenue of $1.64 billion, up 6.8% year over year. Shares opened at $42.31, up 2.3%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Silgan.

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st.

Silgan has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 22 years. Silgan has a dividend payout ratio of 18.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Silgan to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Silgan Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $42.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. Silgan has a 1 year low of $35.68 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Silgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.730-3.930 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.210-1.310 EPS. Analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc NYSE: SLGN is a leading supplier of rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods manufacturers. The company's core business activities center on the design, production and distribution of metal and plastic containers, closures and dispense systems. Silgan serves a broad array of end markets, including food and beverage, home and personal care, health care and industrial products, providing both standard and custom packaging formats.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to establish a global manufacturing footprint.

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Dividend History for Silgan (NYSE:SLGN)

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