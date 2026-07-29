Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Silgan had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 4.31%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Silgan updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.730-3.930 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance to 1.210-1.310 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Silgan's conference call:

2026 guidance was reaffirmed: Silgan maintained its adjusted EPS outlook of $3.73–$3.93, free cash flow estimate of approximately $450 million, and low- to mid-single-digit adjusted EBIT growth expectations.

Silgan maintained its adjusted EPS outlook of $3.73–$3.93, free cash flow estimate of approximately $450 million, and low- to mid-single-digit adjusted EBIT growth expectations. Management expects stronger second-half performance, including third-quarter volume growth across all segments on a comparable basis. Metal Containers volumes are expected to grow low- to mid-single digits in the third quarter, supported by wet pet food growth and the timing of vegetable-container orders.

Management expects stronger second-half performance, including third-quarter volume growth across all segments on a comparable basis. Metal Containers volumes are expected to grow low- to mid-single digits in the third quarter, supported by wet pet food growth and the timing of vegetable-container orders. Second-quarter sales rose 7% to approximately $1.6 billion, but adjusted EBIT declined 4% to $185 million and adjusted EPS fell to $0.98 from $1.01. Higher raw-material pass-throughs and favorable interest expense helped offset operational and corporate-cost pressures.

Second-quarter sales rose 7% to approximately $1.6 billion, but adjusted EBIT declined 4% to $185 million and adjusted EPS fell to $0.98 from $1.01. Higher raw-material pass-throughs and favorable interest expense helped offset operational and corporate-cost pressures. Dispensing and Specialty Closures faced a 15% volume decline in Brazil, contributing to a 1% segment volume decline and an approximately $5 million impact from lower volume and mix. Management expects recovery to begin in the fourth quarter, with full recovery projected by 2027.

Dispensing and Specialty Closures faced a 15% volume decline in Brazil, contributing to a 1% segment volume decline and an approximately $5 million impact from lower volume and mix. Management expects recovery to begin in the fourth quarter, with full recovery projected by 2027. Wet pet food volumes increased 7% year over year, while Custom Containers EBIT improved despite lower reported volumes due to footprint-optimization savings and favorable price-over-cost. Fine fragrance and healthcare products also remain key longer-term growth areas, with substantial 2027 healthcare and fragrance business already contractualized or in commercialization.

Get Silgan alerts: Sign Up

Silgan Stock Down 11.3%

Shares of NYSE SLGN traded down $5.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,886,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,712. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Silgan has a 12 month low of $35.68 and a 12 month high of $51.79.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Silgan's payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silgan

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 627.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Silgan by 2,609.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Silgan in the third quarter worth $137,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silgan News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Silgan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Silgan reported second-quarter EPS of $0.98 , exceeding the consensus estimate of $0.96. Revenue also surpassed expectations and rose 6.8% from the same quarter last year. Silgan Holdings Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Silgan reported second-quarter EPS of , exceeding the consensus estimate of $0.96. Revenue also surpassed expectations and rose 6.8% from the same quarter last year. Positive Sentiment: Full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $3.73-$3.93 has a midpoint of $3.83, slightly above the analyst consensus of $3.80, suggesting the company remains broadly on track with expectations. Silgan Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Full-year 2026 EPS guidance of has a midpoint of $3.83, slightly above the analyst consensus of $3.80, suggesting the company remains broadly on track with expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts have set an average price target of $53 for Silgan, implying potential upside if the company executes on its outlook. However, the target reflects existing analyst views rather than a new earnings-related estimate revision. Analysts Set Silgan Holdings Target Price at $53

Analysts have set an average price target of for Silgan, implying potential upside if the company executes on its outlook. However, the target reflects existing analyst views rather than a new earnings-related estimate revision. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter EPS fell to $0.98 from $1.01 a year earlier, meaning profit growth lagged the reported increase in revenue. Silgan Q2 Earnings Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Second-quarter EPS fell to $0.98 from $1.01 a year earlier, meaning profit growth lagged the reported increase in revenue. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter EPS guidance of $1.21-$1.31 has a midpoint of $1.26, below the $1.28 consensus estimate. The modest shortfall may be weighing on the shares more than the second-quarter beat is supporting them.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SLGN. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Silgan from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Silgan from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Silgan from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $53.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Silgan

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc NYSE: SLGN is a leading supplier of rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods manufacturers. The company's core business activities center on the design, production and distribution of metal and plastic containers, closures and dispense systems. Silgan serves a broad array of end markets, including food and beverage, home and personal care, health care and industrial products, providing both standard and custom packaging formats.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to establish a global manufacturing footprint.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Silgan, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Silgan wasn't on the list.

While Silgan currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here