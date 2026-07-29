Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.730-3.930 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Silgan also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 1.210-1.310 EPS.

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Silgan Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE SLGN opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Silgan has a one year low of $35.68 and a one year high of $55.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 4.31%.The business's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Silgan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Silgan from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Silgan from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Silgan from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Silgan

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Silgan by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,400,088 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $137,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,028 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,274,095 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $374,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,760 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,027,845 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $87,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,253 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Silgan by 25.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,604,993 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $241,071,000 after buying an additional 1,148,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 1,609.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 961,540 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $41,356,000 after buying an additional 905,296 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc NYSE: SLGN is a leading supplier of rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods manufacturers. The company's core business activities center on the design, production and distribution of metal and plastic containers, closures and dispense systems. Silgan serves a broad array of end markets, including food and beverage, home and personal care, health care and industrial products, providing both standard and custom packaging formats.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to establish a global manufacturing footprint.

Further Reading

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