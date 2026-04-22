Silgan (SLGN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Silgan to post earnings of $0.76 per share and revenue of $1.5062 billion for the quarter. Silgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.800 EPS. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 17.94%. Silgan's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect Silgan to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Silgan Stock Down 2.4%

SLGN stock opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. Silgan has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $57.04. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Silgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Silgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Silgan's payout ratio is presently 31.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silgan

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,400,088 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $137,262,000 after buying an additional 2,174,028 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Silgan by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,274,095 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $374,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,760 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Silgan by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,027,845 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $87,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,253 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Silgan by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,604,993 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $241,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Silgan by 1,609.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 961,540 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $41,356,000 after acquiring an additional 905,296 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research raised Silgan from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on Silgan and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Silgan in a report on Monday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $52.67.

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Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc NYSE: SLGN is a leading supplier of rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods manufacturers. The company's core business activities center on the design, production and distribution of metal and plastic containers, closures and dispense systems. Silgan serves a broad array of end markets, including food and beverage, home and personal care, health care and industrial products, providing both standard and custom packaging formats.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to establish a global manufacturing footprint.

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