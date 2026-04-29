Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Sets New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $209.80 and last traded at $197.0580, with a volume of 764987 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.18.

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More Silicon Motion Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Silicon Motion Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat estimates — Revenue rose ~105% YoY to $342.1M, margins remained healthy and management cited surging controller demand from AI and enterprise customers, driving a robust outlook. This combination of strong top-line growth and improving profitability is the primary catalyst behind the share rally. SIMO Q1 Earnings Beat

Q1 results beat estimates — Revenue rose ~105% YoY to $342.1M, margins remained healthy and management cited surging controller demand from AI and enterprise customers, driving a robust outlook. This combination of strong top-line growth and improving profitability is the primary catalyst behind the share rally. Positive Sentiment: Significantly raised Q2 revenue guidance — Management updated Q2 revenue guidance to roughly $393M–$411M, well above consensus (~$307M), signaling continued demand strength and giving investors high confidence in near-term growth. Press Release

Significantly raised Q2 revenue guidance — Management updated Q2 revenue guidance to roughly $393M–$411M, well above consensus (~$307M), signaling continued demand strength and giving investors high confidence in near-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call-option activity — Traders bought ~8,612 call contracts (≈+437% vs. normal volume), consistent with bullish intraday positioning and momentum trading around the earnings/guidance beat. (No direct article link available)

Unusually large call-option activity — Traders bought ~8,612 call contracts (≈+437% vs. normal volume), consistent with bullish intraday positioning and momentum trading around the earnings/guidance beat. (No direct article link available) Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains bullish — Recent broker commentary and coverage predominantly favor buy/outperform ratings and some raised price targets (street high ~$180), supporting investor sentiment but leaving valuation questions given strong recent run-up. Broker Ratings

Analyst coverage remains bullish — Recent broker commentary and coverage predominantly favor buy/outperform ratings and some raised price targets (street high ~$180), supporting investor sentiment but leaving valuation questions given strong recent run-up. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed institutional activity and price-target dispersion — Recent filings show both sizable buys and sells by funds; median analyst target lower than the highest bulls, so upside estimates vary. Investors should watch flows and updates to targets. Quiver Quant

Mixed institutional activity and price-target dispersion — Recent filings show both sizable buys and sells by funds; median analyst target lower than the highest bulls, so upside estimates vary. Investors should watch flows and updates to targets. Negative Sentiment: Cash/working-capital pulls and higher liabilities — Q1 showed a draw on operating cash and cash balances declined materially year‑over‑year while liabilities rose, which could pressure liquidity or require higher capex financing if growth persists. Quiver Quant

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Roth Mkm set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $136.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. The stock's 50 day moving average is $127.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.35.

Institutional Trading of Silicon Motion Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.3% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 346 shares of the semiconductor producer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company's stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Further Reading

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